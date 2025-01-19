Lions within 31-28 after Jahmyr Gibbs’s second TD run

The Lions defense got a much-needed stop to open the second half of Saturday night’s game against the Commanders and their offense moved them back within one score of the visiting team.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs sprinted for an eight-yard touchdown with just over eight minutes off the clock in the third quarter. Gibbs’s second touchdown run of the night cut Washington’s lead to 31-28.

Gibbs’s score came a couple of snaps after the latest memorable play call by Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Jared Goff lateraled to running back David Montgomery, who ran left and then flipped a forward pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown who was trailing him and the play went for a 20-yard gain. Johnson may not be calling plays for the Lions much longer, but gems like that one are why he’s destined for a head coaching job.

The Lions also got help from a phantom facemask call on Montgomery, but they may have been victimized by a missed call on Quan Martin’s interception return for a touchdown in the first half so everyone has reason to gripe about officiating during the Saturday night shootout in Detroit.