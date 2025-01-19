 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions within 31-28 after Jahmyr Gibbs’s second TD run

  
Published January 18, 2025 10:21 PM

The Lions defense got a much-needed stop to open the second half of Saturday night’s game against the Commanders and their offense moved them back within one score of the visiting team.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs sprinted for an eight-yard touchdown with just over eight minutes off the clock in the third quarter. Gibbs’s second touchdown run of the night cut Washington’s lead to 31-28.

Gibbs’s score came a couple of snaps after the latest memorable play call by Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Jared Goff lateraled to running back David Montgomery, who ran left and then flipped a forward pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown who was trailing him and the play went for a 20-yard gain. Johnson may not be calling plays for the Lions much longer, but gems like that one are why he’s destined for a head coaching job.

The Lions also got help from a phantom facemask call on Montgomery, but they may have been victimized by a missed call on Quan Martin’s interception return for a touchdown in the first half so everyone has reason to gripe about officiating during the Saturday night shootout in Detroit.