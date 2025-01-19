 Skip navigation
Commanders back up 10 after Brian Robinson TD

  
Published January 18, 2025 10:43 PM

Mistakes have plagued the Lions all night and another one helped the Commanders stretch their lead back out to 10 points.

The Commanders were going for it on a fourth-and-2 from the Lions’ 5-yard-line early in the fourth quarter, but they didn’t have to run a play to pick up the first down. The Lions were flagged for having 12 men on the field and running back Brian Robinson surged into the end zone two plays later to put the Commanders up 38-28 with over 13 minutes left to play in the game.

It was Robinson’s second touchdown run of the game and it capped a 15-play drive that featured another fourth down conversion and another dumb penalty by the Lions. Defensive end Josh Paschal hit Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in the head after Daniels handed the ball off to earn a personal foul.

The Lions have moved the ball well enough to still have a real chance of winning this one, but they can’t afford too many more mistakes to go with those penalties and their three first-half turnovers.