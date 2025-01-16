Deion Sanders is the betting favorite to become Cowboys coach

The strategically-timed leak that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spoken to Colorado coach Deion Sanders might have been intended to move the needle. It has also moved the market.

DraftKings has Deion as the betting favorite to become the next head coach of the Cowboys.

Sanders has odds of +100. Next on the list is former Jets coach Robert Saleh at +150, followed by Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore at +250.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s odds are +450, followed by Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury at +550 and Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady at +650.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn lands at +850, with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian at +950.

Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen is +1000, as is former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and North Carolina coach Bill Belichick are at +1200.

The lengthy list of options include Jon Gruden (+1400), Lincoln Riley (+1800), Pete Carroll (+2000), Al Harris (+2000), David Shaw (+5000), Byron Leftwich (+6000), Mike Tomlin (+8000), Kyle Shanahan (+8000), Dan Quinn (+8000), Troy Aikman (+9000), and various +10000 long shots: Tony Dungy, Tom Coughlin, Romeo Crennel, Jeff Fisher, Jay Gruden, Bill Parcells, Brian Billick, Bruce Arians, Tony Romo, Jimmy Johnson, Emmitt Smith, Bill Cowher, and Michael Irvin.

As usual, the odds reflect the betting trends. The fact that Deion is the favorite means people are putting money on the possibility that he’ll get the job.

And maybe he will. For now, however, it still feels like a publicity stunt.

One that is working, well.