Deion Sanders reveals he had bladder cancer

Hall of Fame cornerback and Colorado coach Deion Sanders met with reporters on Monday to disclose his health issues.

His doctors disclosed that Deion has bladder cancer, and that he underwent a full bladder removal.

Deion’s doctors also said he has been cured of cancer.

He found it as a result of regular vascular scans.

“This was not an easy task,” Sanders said, adding that he’s had 14 total surgeries since 2021.

He said he knew that the surgery was approaching during draft weekend, but that he told his sons that it was an issue with his foot.

Deion seems to be the same old Deion he’s always been. And he urged everyone to get checked out, and to get the right care: “Get. Checked. Out.”

Amen to that. And it’s good to know Deion is doing well.

He also was very transparent about his current urinary struggles and incontinence, addressing that many others deal with the same issues.

“Let’s stop being ashamed of it, and let’s deal with it,” Sanders said. “And let’s deal with it head on.”

It gives him a powerful opportunity to encourage others who are struggling with cancer and urinary issues. He seems to be ready to embrace it.