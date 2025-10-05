 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Deion Sanders says he’s in pain and thinks he has more blood clots

  
Published October 5, 2025 06:56 AM

Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ team is struggling on the field, and he’s continuing to struggle with his health.

Sanders revealed after Saturday’s loss to TCU that he was in significant pain.

“I think I’ve got more blood clots,” Sanders said. “It don’t make sense. I’m hurting like crazy.”

Sanders was visibly hurting on the sideline during the game and had taken off the shoe on his left foot, apparently to relieve pain. Sanders has previously had two toes amputated on his left foot because of blood clots. A reporter asked Sanders about it and he said he didn’t want to make the focus on his health.

“Sorry to get that out, but thank you for noticing,” Sanders said.

Sanders is also recovering from bladder cancer, which caused him to take time away from work for surgery during the offseason.

Colorado is 2-4 overall this season, and 0-3 in the Big 12.