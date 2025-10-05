Deion Sanders says he’s in pain and thinks he has more blood clots

Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ team is struggling on the field, and he’s continuing to struggle with his health.

Sanders revealed after Saturday’s loss to TCU that he was in significant pain.

“I think I’ve got more blood clots,” Sanders said. “It don’t make sense. I’m hurting like crazy.”

Sanders was visibly hurting on the sideline during the game and had taken off the shoe on his left foot, apparently to relieve pain. Sanders has previously had two toes amputated on his left foot because of blood clots. A reporter asked Sanders about it and he said he didn’t want to make the focus on his health.

“Sorry to get that out, but thank you for noticing,” Sanders said.

Sanders is also recovering from bladder cancer, which caused him to take time away from work for surgery during the offseason.

Colorado is 2-4 overall this season, and 0-3 in the Big 12.