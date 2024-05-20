 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbreakthrough_240520.jpg
PFT Draft: Who needs to break through this season?
nbc_pft_otto_240520.jpg
Honoring the legacy of Jim Otto
nbc_pft_fanaticsmarvinharrison_240520.jpg
Fanatics sues Harrison Jr. for breach of contract

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbreakthrough_240520.jpg
PFT Draft: Who needs to break through this season?
nbc_pft_otto_240520.jpg
Honoring the legacy of Jim Otto
nbc_pft_fanaticsmarvinharrison_240520.jpg
Fanatics sues Harrison Jr. for breach of contract

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Delayed division games might work to Steelers’ benefit

  
Published May 20, 2024 10:41 AM

Pretty much every team can fashion a complaint when it comes to their schedule. One of the biggest complaints arising from the Steelers’ schedule is that it includes no division games until Week 11.

That might not be a bad thing, for a couple of reasons.

First, the other quarterbacks in the division are very good, when healthy. They each, however, have a history of serious injury. The later in the year the Bengals, Browns, and Ravens appear on the schedule, the greater the chance one of more of them won’t have their starting quarterbacks. (We’re not trying to jinx anyone. We’re just stating facts.)

Second, with an entirely new depth chart at the quarterback position and a brand-new offense, it’s better for the Steelers to defer the all-important division games until later in the year.

The Steelers have plenty of games that they’ll have a chance to win, before the division games roll around. At the risk of prematurely attaching wins and losses to games to be played months from now, there aren’t a lot of obvious Ls lurking in: at Falcons, at Broncos, vs. Chargers, at Colts, vs. Cowboys, at Raiders, Jets, Giants, at Commanders.

The Steelers could be 6-3 or 7-2 as they head into Ravens, at Browns, at Bengals, Browns. The next-level meat grinder arrives after that, with at Eagles, at Ravens, Chiefs, Bengals to end the season.

Flip it around. Take it in reverse. If the season started with Bengals, Chiefs, at Ravens, at Eagles, Browns, at Bengals, at Browns, Ravens, where would the Steelers — with new offense and new quarterbacks — be after eight games? This configuration the Steelers received gives them a chance to load up on wins, get better on the fly, and attack the final eight games en route to a potential playoff run.

So don’t complain, Steelers fans. It’s much better this way. Get the easier games early, build some confidence, and attack the harder games after you’ve hit your stride.