DeMarvion Overshown is making progress in his rehab but knows it’s “a process”

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is trying to come back from the ACL, MCL and PCL he tore in his right knee in Week 14. Despite his recent declaration that he wants to compete for comeback player of the year, Overshown’s 2025 season is in jeopardy.

“I know it’s a process; it’s something we’re not rushing just because I look good,” Overshown said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “There’s no need to rush the process. I’m going to come back when I’m 100 percent, when I’m ready, when I know I can tough the field and not have to look down and worry about my knee.”

Overshown knows what he’s in for, having torn the ACL in his left knee in the preseason before his rookie season in 2023. He is optimistic about where he is.

He began light jogging this week, and he said he’s shuffling and backpedaling.

“It’s going real good,” Overshown said. “I think it really couldn’t be any better. If it was better, I’d probably be out there playing right now. Where I’m at in my rehab, in my process, it’s where I’m supposed to be plus some.”