nbc_pft_barkleymadden_250603.jpg
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
nbc_pft_brycehuff49ers_250603.jpg
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
nbc_pft_joeburrow_250603.jpg
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
DeMeco Ryans: C.J. Stroud has general soreness, not throwing is an extra precaution

  
Published June 3, 2025 12:30 PM

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was on the field for Tuesday’s OTA practice, but he continued to skip one key part of his usual routine.

Stroud has not been throwing during this phase of the team’s offseason program and he did not throw the football on Tuesday either. Head coach DeMeco Ryans opened his post-practice press conference by addressing Stroud’s situation.

“There’s no concerns with C.J., it’s just general soreness,” Ryans said. “We’re taking extra precaution with him, but he’ll be good to go. No concerns on my end there.”

Ryans was asked a couple of questions about Stroud after that opening statement. He said “when he’s ready to go, he’ll be ready to go” when asked about a timeline for the quarterback to resume throwing and gave similar answers when asked if Stroud has had any work done to his right shoulder.