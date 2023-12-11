DeMeco Ryans confirms C.J. Stroud is in concussion protocol

C.J. Stroud’s helmet bounced off the turf at MetLife Stadium with 6:24 remaining in Sunday’s game, hitting so hard that it sent a spray of water into the air.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed Monday that the rookie quarterback is in concussion protocol after the hit from Quinnen Williams.

“C.J.'s still in the concussion protocol,” Ryans said, via video from the team. “We’ll see how it goes throughout the week and hopefully he continues to feel better.”

Few players in the NFL have returned from a concussion the week after being diagnosed. Most notably, Saints quarterback Derek Carr played Sunday after being cleared Friday, five days after being diagnosed.

Stroud will have to go through the steps, with the final step the OK from an independent neurologist.

So, the Texans have no way of knowing today whether Stroud will play Sunday.

“We’ll see. As he goes throughout the week, we’ll see how he progresses,” Ryans said. “This just has to run its course, and I don’t think many guys have come back the following week after a concussion. At the end of the day, no matter position, no matter who the guy is, you have to make sure your guys are healthy, and we’re protecting guys and they’re right when it comes to the head injuries. We have to make sure we’re protecting all of our guys. It’s more about their long-term health as opposed to everybody just gets excited about the next game and the next opportunity. We care about these guys as men off the field and make sure their health is the utmost importance to us.”

Davis Mills is the backup quarterback, with Case Keenum behind him. Mills started 26 games the past two seasons before the Texans drafted Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick.