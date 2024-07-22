 Skip navigation
DeMeco Ryans: Joe Mixon may miss a little time but he’ll be fine

  
Published July 22, 2024 02:39 PM

Texans running back Joe Mixon has not been participating in training camp practices over the last couple of days, but head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters that there is no cause for concern.

When asked about Mixon in his Monday press conference, Ryans said, “Joe will be fine.”

“Joe may miss a little time but he’ll be fine,” Ryans said. “Joe’s one of the toughest competitors we have. He’ll be fine — no issues there.”

Ryans did not disclose the specifics of what’s keeping Mixon off the field.

After spending the first seven years of his career with Cincinnati, Mixon was traded to Houston in March. He rushed for 1,034 yards with nine touchdowns last season and caught 52 passes for 376 yards with three TDs.