DeMeco Ryans: Urgency has to pick up for everyone on offense

After the Texans failed to score a touchdown in their 14-9 loss to the Rams in Week 1, quarterback C.J. Stroud said that teams can’t win “when you come out in the NFL lollygagging and going through the motions.”

Stroud added that he thought the Texans “could have practiced better” in the days leading up to the game and those comments led to a chance for head coach DeMeco Ryans to respond at his Tuesday press conference.

“It’s never an entire group, that’s the one thing about it,” Ryans said. “There are individuals that have their moments throughout the week, and lollygagging — which is the term everybody wants to use — for me, it’s just our tempo in and out of the huddle. We’ve got to get in and out of the huddle quicker, so we can get to the line of scrimmage, so we can operate and make sure we’ve got checks, and things you have to make at the line of scrimmage. To make those checks in a proper manner, we’ve got to get out with some urgency. The urgency piece from everybody has to pick up from the offensive side of the ball. Once the urgency picks up, we’ll be able to operate cleaner when it comes to pre-snap and post-snap.”

Ryans said it “comes back to me” when asked who is responsible for picking up the tempo and that the Texans will “get it fixed” as they move toward their Week 2 Monday night game against the Buccaneers. If that’s the case, the lollygagging era will be a short one in Houston.