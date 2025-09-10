 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
nbc_pft_wk1winners_250909.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
nbc_pft_wk1winners_250909.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeMeco Ryans: Urgency has to pick up for everyone on offense

  
Published September 10, 2025 06:49 AM

After the Texans failed to score a touchdown in their 14-9 loss to the Rams in Week 1, quarterback C.J. Stroud said that teams can’t win “when you come out in the NFL lollygagging and going through the motions.”

Stroud added that he thought the Texans “could have practiced better” in the days leading up to the game and those comments led to a chance for head coach DeMeco Ryans to respond at his Tuesday press conference.

“It’s never an entire group, that’s the one thing about it,” Ryans said. “There are individuals that have their moments throughout the week, and lollygagging — which is the term everybody wants to use — for me, it’s just our tempo in and out of the huddle. We’ve got to get in and out of the huddle quicker, so we can get to the line of scrimmage, so we can operate and make sure we’ve got checks, and things you have to make at the line of scrimmage. To make those checks in a proper manner, we’ve got to get out with some urgency. The urgency piece from everybody has to pick up from the offensive side of the ball. Once the urgency picks up, we’ll be able to operate cleaner when it comes to pre-snap and post-snap.”

Ryans said it “comes back to me” when asked who is responsible for picking up the tempo and that the Texans will “get it fixed” as they move toward their Week 2 Monday night game against the Buccaneers. If that’s the case, the lollygagging era will be a short one in Houston.