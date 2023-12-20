DeMeco Ryans: When C.J. Stroud is ready to go, he’s ready to go; it’s about his long-term health

A report Tuesday indicated that Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud won’t play Sunday against the Browns. The team’s practice report all but confirmed that.

Stroud remained out of practice Wednesday, making it unlikely he could clear all the steps necessary to return to game action this week.

“C.J. is doing better. He’s improving. But he’s still in the protocol,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said.

Ryans reacted with surprise when asked if the concussion could end Stroud’s season, wondering why anyone would think that.

“We’re going through the protocol,” Ryans said. “Each person, each concussion is different. So each person, it takes a different amount of time for each person to heal. Just like with anything else.

“He’s just going through the protocol like everyone else who’s had a concussion. At the end of the day, the most important thing is making sure that C.J. is healthy, and when he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go. I’ll let you guys know.”

Stroud displayed signs of ataxia after a quarterback sneak late in the Dec. 3 win over the Broncos, stumbling as teammates helped him up. He left for two plays for a concussion evaluation but was cleared.

The next week against the Jets, Stroud was uncharacteristically off, completing only 10 of 23 passes for 91 yards before leaving with a concussion on a fourth quarter hit by Quinnen Williams.

Case Keenum is expected to start for the Texans at quarterback for the second conseutive week.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring), tight end Brevin Jordan (illness), offensive guard Shaq Mason (calf), receiver John Metchie (illness), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward (concussion) also did not practice Wednesday.

Receiver Noah Brown (knee), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (hip), receiver Nico Collins (calf), linebacker Denzel Perryman (Achilles) and receiver Robert Woods (rest) were limited.