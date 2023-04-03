 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dennis Allen: Sky’s the limit if we can keep Trevor Penning healthy

  
Published April 3, 2023 04:05 AM
nbc_pft_tnfflex_230331
March 31, 2023 08:32 AM
Roger Goodell believes flexing TNF isn’t a health and safety concern, but Mike Florio and Peter King shed light on why they feel it’s wrong for the players, the fans and the game as a whole.

Saints tackle Trevor Penning’s rookie season didn’t pan out as hoped.

The Saints picked Penning in the first round last year, but a preseason foot injury led to safety that kept him out until the end of November. Penning mostly played as a sixth offensive lineman before getting his only start in Week 18.

Limited playing time hasn’t cut down on the team’s expectations for Penning moving forward. General Manager Mickey Loomis said the team “saw some good flashes” from Penning once he returned and offensive line coach Doug Marrone said “all of a sudden it started to come around” for the rookie after some early struggles. Head coach Dennis Allen concurred with the positive view of where Penning is headed.

“If we can keep him healthy , the sky’s the limit in terms of what he can do,” Allen said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “He’s big, he’s physical, I love his play demeanor. He’s athletic for a guy his size. We’re excited about the player.”

Penning should have a good shot at winning the left tackle job if he’s able to stay on the field this time around and seeing him develop as hoped would be a step in the right direction for the offense.