nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Dennis Allen: Taysom Hill will play a lot of positions, including quarterback

  
Taysom Hill has never had a clearly defined position during his eight seasons with the Saints, and he won’t have one this year either.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said the Saints expect Hill to remain a jack of all trades, and Allen made clear that quarterback remains one of the positions Hill will play.

“He’s gonna do a lot of stuff. He’s gonna run routes from in line, out wide, out of the backfield, he’s going to block, he’s going to run the ball out of the backfield, I think he’s going to do a lot of stuff. He’s going to line up at the quarterback position at some point in time. I think he’s an awesome weapon to have,” Allen said.

Hill said new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is going to use the fullback position in new and interesting ways and that Hill will get some snaps at fullback.

“I feel like the use of the fullback in this system, that role has been expanded,” Hill said. “I have done more of that.”

Ultimately, Hill said, his role in the offense is a work in progress.

“I feel like I have a good idea but I still think that they’re figuring out what that is going to look like,” Hill said.

Hill turns 34 next month, but as a player he’s continuing to evolve.