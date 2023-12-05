Dennis Allen: We’ll keep response to Michael Thomas’ social media posts in-house

Wide receiver Michael Thomas is on injured reserve, so he was free to share thoughts on social media about the Saints’ effort against the Lions in Week 13.

Thomas commented on the game in posts to his since-deleted X account and those thoughts weren’t always positive. Thomas posted about wide receiver A.T. Perry being wide open on a play that resulted in a Derek Carr interception and later wrote that “when your eyes don’t work you get people hurt it’s no mystery. And it’s something that needs to be studied.”

On Monday, Saints head coach Dennis Allen was asked about the posts and said that any response from the team will be internal.

“We’ll keep that in-house,” Allen said, via Patrick Magee of NOLA.com. “But I guess I was made aware of that last night.”

Thomas was making comments from afar and the ones that Saints fans were making from inside the Superdome weren’t any more positive, which underscores how shaky the ground is for a 5-7 Saints team that needs to string together better performances in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.