Denzel Perryman arrested for possession of assault weapon

  
Published August 2, 2025 10:50 AM

Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was arrested Friday in Los Angeles and faces a felony charge of possessing an assault weapon, TMZ reports.

Perryman was headed to the gun range when the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station officers searched his car. It is unclear why Perryman was stopped by police.

TMZ reports officers found two AR rifles and three handguns in Perryman’s trunk. The rifles are illegal in California.

Perryman still was in jail Saturday morning, and he is due in court Tuesday.

Per TMZ, this is Perryman’s first felony charge.

The Chargers drafted Perryman in 2015, and he played for them six years before leaving for Carolina. He was traded to the Raiders in 2021 and made his only Pro Bowl that season. He signed with the Texans in 2023 before returning to the Chargers in 2024.