Denzel Perryman has suspension reduced to two games

Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman had his suspension reduced to two games Wednesday.

The NFL suspended Perryman three games for violation of player safety rules, and appeals officer James Thrash reduced it by one game on appeal.

Perryman will miss games against the Cardinals and Jaguars.

He can return to the Texans’ active roster on Nov. 27.

Perryman was suspended for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase on Sunday. He received an unnecessary roughness penalty on the play.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote to Perryman that “you lowered your head and delivered a forcible blow to the shoulder and then the head/neck of the receiver” when contact could have been avoided.

Runyan also pointed out it was Perryman’s sixth such violation during his career, including a Week 2 play that led to a $66,666 fine.

Perryman has the second-most tackles on the team with 41.