Denzel Perryman suspended three games for violations of player safety rules

Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman was flagged for unnecessary roughness during Sunday’s win over the Bengals and that proved to be one infraction too many for the NFL.

The league announced on Tuesday that Perryman has been suspended three games for “repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.” In a letter to Perryman, NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote that “you lowered your head and delivered a forcible blow to the shoulder and then the head/neck of the receiver” when the contact could have been avoided.

Runyan also pointed out that this is the sixth violation of this type that Perryman has committed during his career, including a Week Two play that led to a $66,666 fine.

Perryman can appeal the ban and that appeal would be heard by either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, the hearing officers jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.