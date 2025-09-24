Denzel Ward did not practice Wednesday with shoulder injury

One of Cleveland’s top defensive players was not on the practice field on Wednesday.

Cornerback Denzel Ward did not participate in the session due to a shoulder injury.

Ward was on the field for each of the Browns’ 65 defensive snaps in the team’s upset victory over the Packers on Sunday.

In his Wednesday press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that the team will take things “day-by-day” with Ward this week to make sure he feels good.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall (knee) and defensive tackle Shelby Harris (hamstring) also did not participate on Wednesday.

Guard Joel Bitonio (back/rest), offensive tackle Jack Conklin (elbow), safety Grant Delpit, tight end David Njoku (knee), and receiver Cedric Tillman (hand/hip) were all limited.

Defensive end Myles Garrett was also listed as limited, but for rest.