Deonte Harty returns a punt 96 yards for a touchdown, Bills-Dolphins tied at 14

Buffalo’s offense has been scuffling, but the club just got a big special teams play to tie Sunday’s matchup with Miami in the fourth quarter.

Deonte Harty returned a punt 96 yards for a touchdown, making the score 14-14 with 13:42 left in the contest.

The Dolphins had kept the Bills off the board with a Christian Wilkins strip-sack on Josh Allen. Wilkins also picked up the loose ball as he was bringing Allen to the ground, giving Miami an extra possession. But the Dolphins couldn’t get any points off of that, punting it away to Harty.

Harty’s punt return was the longest in Bills history. The previous long was by Keith Moody — a 91-yard return back in 1977.

A Dolphins player had to exit the game after the play. Cameron Goode suffered an apparent left leg injury during the return and had to be carted off the field with his leg stabilized. That’s another injury for the Dolphins’ edge rushing unit, with Andrew Van Ginkel already ruled out with a foot injury tonight.

For Buffalo, left tackle Dion Dawkins is questionable to return with a hand injury. He was shown on the NBC broadcast with a significant cut on his hand. Running back Ty Johnson is out with a concussion.