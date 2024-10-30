 Skip navigation
Derek Carr: I feel confident in what I can do, but I’m not a savior

  
Published October 30, 2024 05:50 PM

Derek Carr is expected to be back at quarterback for the Saints this weekend and he said on Wednesday that the Saints can expect his “full commitment” to trying to turn around a season that started going off the rails before he missed three games with an oblique injury.

What Carr won’t promise is that his attempt will be a successful one. The Saints have lost six straight games after starting the season 2-0 and Carr was asked if he feels added pressure to stop the bleeding.

“I am no savior. There’s only been one of those and, that is not me,” Carr said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “I am here to be a great leader and to be a great teammate and to do my job the best of my ability. And do I feel confident in what I can do? Absolutely. I feel confident in what I can do. I feel confident in what I can bring to our team. And that’s exciting, right? But to save us or anything like that, that’s not me, I’m gonna come in and do what my guys expect me to do. Bring energy, bring effort, be a great teammate. Encourage our guys, get everybody on the same page, lock in the details, hold each other accountable.”

The Saints will be in Carolina on Sunday and it’s hard to imagine a better opportunity to end a losing streak than playing the Panthers. If that doesn’t happen, it’ll be a long second half in New Orleans.