Derek Carr remains limited at Thursday’s practice

Saints quarterback Derek Carr had another limited practice Thursday.

Carr has an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder that kept him out of practice two days last week. He played against the Buccaneers on Sunday despite only a limited practice Friday.

Carr went 23-of-37 for 127 yards in the 26-9 loss.

Right guard Cesar Ruiz was a full participant for the second day in a row after missing last week’s game with a concussion.

Rookie defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (illness) returned to full participation Thursday after missing Wednesday’s on-field work. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (foot) got limited work a day after being DNP.

The Saints added offensive lineman Landon Young (hip) to the injury report as a limited participant.

The rest of the report remained the same.

Tight end Juwan Johnson (calf), offensive guard Andrus Peat (concussion) and safety Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) remained out.