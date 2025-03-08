Derek Carr staying in New Orleans on restructured deal

The Saints will have Derek Carr on their roster in 2025 and likely as their starting quarterback.

After talks to “work different things out” with Carr’s contract, the Saints will do a standard conversion, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Carr will have most of his salary converted to a signing bonus for salary-cap purposes, creating $30 million in cap space. Carr, who was scheduled to count $51.458 million against the cap, will make his full $40 million in 2025.

His cap number in 2026 rises to $69.2 million.

The Saints are working to get under the salary cap of $270.2 million before the league year begins Wednesday.

The restructure of Carr’s deal came only two weeks after General Manager Mickey Loomis said the Saints have a quarterback they can win with.

Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract in 2023 and is 14-13 as a starter in New Orleans. He fractured his left hand in two places last season, playing only 10 games.

After 10 seasons as a starter, Carr has played in one postseason game with no postseason wins.