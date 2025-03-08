 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derek Carr staying in New Orleans on restructured deal

  
Published March 8, 2025 06:24 PM

The Saints will have Derek Carr on their roster in 2025 and likely as their starting quarterback.

After talks to “work different things out” with Carr’s contract, the Saints will do a standard conversion, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Carr will have most of his salary converted to a signing bonus for salary-cap purposes, creating $30 million in cap space. Carr, who was scheduled to count $51.458 million against the cap, will make his full $40 million in 2025.

His cap number in 2026 rises to $69.2 million.

The Saints are working to get under the salary cap of $270.2 million before the league year begins Wednesday.

The restructure of Carr’s deal came only two weeks after General Manager Mickey Loomis said the Saints have a quarterback they can win with.

Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract in 2023 and is 14-13 as a starter in New Orleans. He fractured his left hand in two places last season, playing only 10 games.

After 10 seasons as a starter, Carr has played in one postseason game with no postseason wins.