Mickey Loomis on Derek Carr: We feel we have a guy we can win with

  
Published February 26, 2025 03:33 PM

When Kellen Moore held his introductory press conference a couple of weeks ago, he said he is “really excited to team up” with Derek Carr in his first season in New Orleans.

Moore stopped short of calling Carr the team’s Week One starting quarterback, but his comments signaled that the team was moving in that direction and General Manager Mickey Loomis did the same while talking to reporters from the Scouting Combine on Wednesday.

“I think we feel like we’ve got a guy we can win with,” Loomis said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com.

Keeping Carr means dealing with his $51 million-plus cap hit and Loomis said “we’re going to hopefully be able to maneuver” in a way that cuts that number down. Restructuring would free up a good amount of cap space, but it would increase future cap liabilities and increase a 2026 cap hit that’s currently more than $61 million.