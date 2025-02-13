 Skip navigation
Kellen Moore “really excited to team up” with Derek Carr

  
Published February 13, 2025 01:15 PM

Saints quarterback Derek Carr is set to have a cap number of more than $51.4 million during the 2025 season and that has led to speculation that the team might look to move in a different direction this offseason.

During new head coach Kellen Moore’s introductory press conference on Thursday, he was asked if he sees Carr as the team’s Week One starter. Moore didn’t guarantee anything in his response.

“Derek’s a tremendous quarterback in this league,” Moore said. “I’ve had so much respect for him, the journey he’s been on. He’s a starter in this league. He’s a premier player in this league. . . . Really excited to team up with him and go through this process.”

Moving on from Carr, who already has $10 million in guaranteed money coming his way, immediately will not offer the Saints much of the cap relief they need and making him a post-June 1 cut would not give them access to cap space they’d need to improve the roster until free agency has run its course. That may make restructuring his contract and keeping him for at least one more season the likeliest course of action in New Orleans.