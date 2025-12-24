 Skip navigation
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter return to practice for Texans

  
Published December 24, 2025 05:46 PM

The current AFC defensive player of the week was back at practice for the Texans on Wednesday.

Cornerback Derek Stingley sat out on Tuesday because of an oblique injury, but the team’s injury report shows that he was back to work in a limited capacity. Stingley has not missed any games this season.

Safety Kamari Lassiter (foot, knee) also returned for a limited practice. Lassiter has also started all 15 games for the Texans.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle, knee), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (knee), and defensive end Dylan Horton (hip) were the team’s other limited participants. Linebacker Jake Hansen (chest), linebacker Jamal Hill (calf, wrist), right tackle Trent Brown (ankle, knee), left tackle Aireontae Ersery (thumb), and defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee) did not practice.

Running back Woody Marks (ankle), cornerback Ajani Carter (hamstring), long snapper Austin Brinkman (knee), defensive lineman Darrell Taylor (ankle), wide receiver Justin Watson (calf), and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) were full participants. The Texans will issue injury designations for Saturday’s game against the Chargers on Thursday.