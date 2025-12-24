Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter return to practice for Texans

The current AFC defensive player of the week was back at practice for the Texans on Wednesday.

Cornerback Derek Stingley sat out on Tuesday because of an oblique injury, but the team’s injury report shows that he was back to work in a limited capacity. Stingley has not missed any games this season.

Safety Kamari Lassiter (foot, knee) also returned for a limited practice. Lassiter has also started all 15 games for the Texans.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle, knee), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (knee), and defensive end Dylan Horton (hip) were the team’s other limited participants. Linebacker Jake Hansen (chest), linebacker Jamal Hill (calf, wrist), right tackle Trent Brown (ankle, knee), left tackle Aireontae Ersery (thumb), and defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee) did not practice.

Running back Woody Marks (ankle), cornerback Ajani Carter (hamstring), long snapper Austin Brinkman (knee), defensive lineman Darrell Taylor (ankle), wide receiver Justin Watson (calf), and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) were full participants. The Texans will issue injury designations for Saturday’s game against the Chargers on Thursday.