Derek Stingley, Woody Marks among seven Texans listed as questionable

Cornerback Derek Stingley is one of seven Texans players listed as questionable to play against the Raiders on Sunday.

Stingley missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an oblique injury, but was able to practice on Friday on a limited basis. Stingley has not missed a game yet this season.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle, knee) and defensive lineman Darrell Taylor (ankle) are also listed as questionable on the defensive side of the ball.

Running backs Woody Marks (ankle) and Nick Chubb (ribs) are also part of the group. Marks returned to practice on Friday while Chubb was listed as a full participant the last two days.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk (illness) was added to the report after missing Friday’s practice. Fellow wideout Justin Watson (calf) was a full participant all week. Watson and Taylor will both need to be activated from injured reserve to play this weekend.