Derrick Harmon will be out again for the Steelers

Steelers rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon will miss another game this week.

Harmon was sidelined by a knee injury against the Bills in Week 13 and head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that Harmon will not play against the Ravens this Sunday.

The Steelers gave up 249 rushing yards to the Bills in their 26-7 loss and Harmon’s absence won’t do anything to help the team’s run defense against Baltimore. Harmon, who was a first-round pick in April, has 22 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery in nine games this season.

Tomlin also characterized linebacker Patrick Queen (glute) and cornerback James Pierre (concussion) as questionable at this point in the week. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left wrist) will likely be limited in practice to start the week, but is expected to play.