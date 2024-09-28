Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson each top 250 rushing yards through three games

Only eight NFL players have 250 rushing yards this season. Two of them are teammates in Baltimore, Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson.

Henry is fifth in the league so far this season with 281 rushing yards and Jackson is eighth with 254 rushing yards. They’re the first pair of teammates both to have at least 250 rushing yards in their team’s first three games of a season since 1976, when the Rams’ John Cappelletti had 315 yards and Lawrence McCutcheon had 298.

As a team, the Ravens have topped 100 rushing yards in 36 consecutive games, and if they get 100 on Sunday night against the Bills, they’ll tie the fourth-longest streak in NFL history, a streak of 37 consecutive games with 100 yards that was set by the Bills during the O.J. Simpson era, from 1973 to 1976.

The longest streak ever is 43 straight games with 100 rushing yards, set by the Steelers from 1974 to 1977 and then tied by the Ravens from 2018 to 2021. The Ravens need to run for 100 yards in their next eight games to break that record.