nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Derrick Henry: I wish I was in AFC Championship Game, now it’s my turn

  
Published September 2, 2024 07:37 AM

Thursday night’s game between the Chiefs and Ravens is a rematch of January’s AFC Championship Game, but there are some differences in personnel from the last time the two teams squared off.

One of the biggest comes in the Baltimore backfield. Running back Derrick Henry signed with the Ravens as a free agent this offseason, which means he will be going from observer to participant in the matchup of AFC heavyweights.

There was talk of Henry going to the Ravens before last year’s trade deadline and he said on Sunday that the possibility was still on his mind when he watched the Chiefs beat the Ravens to advance to the Super Bowl. Henry said he wanted to be playing in the game and is relishing the chance to be on the field this time around.

“Hell yes . . . I was wishing I could suit up that day [when I was] watching that game,” Henry said, via the team’s website. “But yes, now it’s my turn, so [I have] to take advantage of it. It’s going to be a hell of a game.”

Henry has 672 yards and eight touchdowns in six career games against the Chiefs and the Ravens will be hoping his arrival will help bring a different result than the one they managed early this year.