Derrick Henry leads Ravens to 27-14 halftime lead over Packers

Derrick Henry has done Derrick Henry things Saturday night.

The Ravens running back rushed for 106 yards and scored three touchdowns in the first half, leading Baltimore to a 27-14 halftime lead over the Packers.

Henry moved up to 10th on the NFL’s all-time rushing list, passing Tony Dorsett, with 12,782 career rushing yards. His three rushing touchdowns allowed him to pass Adrian Peterson for the fourth most in NFL history with 121, and put him only two behind Marcus Allen.

Henry scored on runs of 3 yards, 1 yard and 3 yards. His final touchdown of the half came with 10 seconds remaining until halftime as the Ravens scored on every possession.

The Ravens, who are playing without injured starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, have 45 plays, 175 rushing yards, 258 total yards and a 23:46 to 6:14 edge in time of possession.

Tyler Huntley, who is subbing for injured starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, is 12-of-15 for 83 yards. He has run for 46 yards on four carries.

Ravens kicker Tyler Loop has field goals of 22 and 34 yards as Baltimore went 3-for-5 in the red zone.

Packers quarterback Malik Willis, who is playing in place of injured starter Jordan Love, is 8-for-8 for 133 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown throw to Christian Watson. He ran for a 22-yard score with 1:24 remaining in the first half to draw the Packers to within 20-14 before Henry’s final touchdown of the half.

Willis was given a lost fumble on an aborted snap that didn’t appear to be his fault, and Josh Jacobs failed to pick up a first down on fourth-and-1 at the Green Bay 34 on the other possession the Packers didn’t score.

Doubs has two catches for 53 yards and Watson two for 52. Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks is questionable to return after going into the training room late in the first half for a concussion check.

The Packers have ruled out safety Zayne Anderson (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordon Riley (Achilles) and list cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) as questionable.