Derrick Henry puts Ravens up 10-7

The Ravens didn’t score a touchdown in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Jets, but they found their way to the end zone early in the third quarter.

Derrick Henry plunged into the end zone from two yards out and the Ravens now lead 10-7 with just over six minutes off the clock in the second half. It was Henry’s eighth rushing touchdown of the season.

The Ravens’ biggest play of the scoring drive came with a lot of help from the Jets. Defensive back Isaiah Oliver was flagged for interfering with tight end Mark Andrews on a deep pass and the 34-yard gain is longer than any play from scrimmage for Baltimore so far on Sunday.

The Ravens also got good runs by wide receiver Zay Flowers and running back Keaton Mitchell on their way to their first lead of the day.