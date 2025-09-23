Derrick Henry scores on a 28-yard run

Derrick Henry had only 23 yards on 11 carries against the Browns last week. He scored a 28-yard touchdown on the Ravens’ first drive Monday night.

Henry had three carries for 36 yards on the opening drive.

With 5:40 remaining in the first quarter, the Ravens and Lions are tied 7-7.

The Ravens went 80 yards in only six plays, with Lamar Jackson rushing for 12 yards and going 2-for-2 for 27 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews caught both passes.

Baltimore faced a third-and-1 when Henry broke it to the end zone with blocks from Roger Rosengarten and Andrews.

Henry now has three rushing touchdowns, but he also has two fumbles.