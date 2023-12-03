Derrick Henry stakes Titans to early lead

Titans running back Derrick Henry wasn’t happy with his contributions in the first game against the Colts this season, but Sunday’s game in Tennessee is off to a better start.

Henry ran 22 yards for a touchdown to stake the Titans to a 7-0 lead with 100 seconds off the clock in Nashville. Henry also had a three-yard run and tight end Chigs Okonkwo had a 39-yard catch on a drive that started at the Titans’ 36-yard-line thanks to a good Tyjae Spears return.

The touchdown was the 85th rushing score of Henry’s career. He’s tied with Marshawn Lynch for 16th in NFL history.

It was also the first opening drive touchdown of the year for Tennessee and they hope it paves the way to a win.