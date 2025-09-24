 Skip navigation
Derwin James named the AFC defensive player of the week

  
Published September 24, 2025 12:24 PM

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh’s contention that Derwin James is the best safety in NFL history will have its detractors, but there’s not doubt that he’s off on the right foot in 2025.

James helped the Chargers improve to 3-0 on the season by recording 12 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack in a 23-20 overtime win over the Broncos last Saturday.

The NFL announced that they have recognized James’ performance by naming him the AFC defensive player of the week. It is the first time he has ever taken that prize, but he has been named the conference’s player of the month twice in the past.

James and the Chargers will go for a 4-0 start against the Giants this week.