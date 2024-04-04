Deshaun Watson: Browns trading for Jerry Jeudy was “amazing”

The Browns added to their receiving corps in March by trading for Jerry Jeudy. The club then signed him to an extension, tying him to Cleveland through 2027.

Speaking to the media at the opening of his new restaurant in Cleveland, quarterback Deshaun Watson said “it was amazing” for the Browns to bring Jeudy in. Watson also noted that he’d known for a while that General Manager Andrew Berry was looking to trade for Jeudy.

“It took a little minute, [but] he got it done,” Watson said, via Camryn Justice of WEWS. “And I think he’s going to be a great addition with Amari [Cooper] and Elijah [Moore]. Those three guys have already been together this offseason — very similar types of guys from the same, similar area.

“So, it’s going to be fun to be able to toss the ball around to those guys.”

In four seasons, Jeudy has caught 211 passes for 3,053 yards with 11 touchdowns. In 16 games last season, he recorded 54 receptions for 758 yards with two TDs.