Deshaun Watson: Connection with Amari Cooper hasn’t missed a beat

  
Published July 17, 2024 12:05 PM

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper didn’t attend the team’s offseason workouts because he’s looking for a new contract and some might be concerned that his absence would hinder his connection with quarterback Deshaun Watson as they head into the 2024 season.

Watson is not part of that group, however. While speaking to reporters from a 7-on-7 tournament, Watson said that he has remained in touch with Cooper throughout the offseason and that Cooper’s decision to skip the team’s program has done nothing to hinder their chemistry.

“The connection’s been awesome,” Watson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Me and Amari, even with the other guys, it’s not like he’s missed a beat. Amari’s always been there, we know what he can do. He’s shown that, he’s shown that over the offseason. The brotherhood, the love, the communication — none of that stuff has missed a beat at all.”

The Browns are looking for Watson to be consistently available while playing at a high level in his third season with the team. His connection with Cooper will be crucial to the latter, so the hope in Cleveland is that Watson’s on target with his assessment as well as his passes.