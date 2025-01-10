Deshaun Watson could miss all of 2025 after rupturing his Achilles again

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles again and underwent surgery on Thursday to repair it a second time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Watson could miss all of the 2025 season, increasing the urgency of the Browns’ quarterback search.

General Manager Andrew Berry said earlier this week that Watson had a setback in his rehab, which was discovered in an end-of-season physical. An MRI later revealed the new tear.

Watson originally tore his right Achilles tendon Oct. 20.

It cut short his season a second consecutive year after Watson missed the final eight games in 2023 following surgery on his throwing shoulder. Watson has started only 19 games since the Browns traded three first-round picks and gave him a fully guaranteed $230 million deal before the 2022 season.

The Browns owe Watson $46 million each of the next two seasons, and his cap hits are $72.9 million for 2025 and 2026.

The trade will go down as one of the — if not the — worst in NFL history.

The Browns could draft a quarterback with the second overall pick.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the only other quarterback under contract for 2025. Jameis Winston becomes an unrestricted free agent his season, and Bailey Zappe will be a restricted free agent.