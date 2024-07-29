 Skip navigation
Deshaun Watson ended practice early, but it appears nothing of concern

  
July 29, 2024

Deshaun Watson ended practice before the other three quarterbacks on the fourth day of training camp, but Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that it was nothing of concern.

Watson is coming off November surgery to repair the fractured right shoulder socket.

Per Cabot, Watson took a shotgun snap into the end zone for a pass across the field into a net at the 25-yard line, and he bounced it in front of the net. He took off his helmet and pads and rotated his arm slightly before calling it a day.

The shortened practice followed a day off Sunday.

Watson threw for three consecutive days to begin camp and looked like himself again, per Cabot.

“Without going too specifically into his plan, there will be some level of cadence, but he’s in a really good spot,” Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said after practice. “He’s got more than enough volume.”

Watson is expected to get a previously scheduled rest day Tuesday.