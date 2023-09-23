Deshaun Watson fined for two facemasks, one “violent gesture,” not for shoving official

Quarterbacks usually don’t get fines for on-field actions. The NFL hit Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson with three fines from Monday night’s game. But they let him get off scot-free for what seemed to be his most serious infraction.

Watson was fined $10,927 each for two different facemasking infractions. He and Browns tight end David Njoku were also fined $13,659 for what NFL Media called a “violent gesture” of acting like they were pointing guns on the field.

But Watson was not fined for shoving an official who was trying to move him away from the Steelers’ sideline. That infraction easily could have led to an ejection, but the league claims it didn’t rise to the level of a foul.

So the player with the most guaranteed money in NFL history will lose a total of $35,513 of that money, but given that he did something that easily could have led to an ejection, he got off pretty easily.