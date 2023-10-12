Deshaun Watson not on practice field Thursday

It’s looking more likely that P.J. Walker will be starting at quarterback for the Browns against the 49ers this weekend.

Reporters at the open portion of practice report that Walker is running the first-team offense in practice for the second straight day. Deshaun Watson is not out on the field with the rest of the team as they prepare for Week Six.

Despite sounding confident he’d be ready to go, Watson did not play in Week Four because of a right shoulder injury and he has not practiced since the Browns returned from their Week Five bye. Friday will bring more word from head coach Kevin Stefanski and the release of the team’s injury designations, but it does not seem like a return to action is in the cards this week.

Reporters noted that left guard Joel Bitonio (knee) and tight end David Njoku (face, hand) were also not seen on the practice field for the second day in a row.