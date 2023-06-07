 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Deshaun Watson on DeAndre Hopkins: I have no idea where that stands

  
Published June 7, 2023 11:25 AM
41G5KOTPsawo
June 7, 2023 09:17 AM
Despite a turbulent first season with the Browns, Chris Simms tells Mike Florio why he sees a big rebound year for Deshaun Watson, the No. 9 QB on his Top 40 QB Countdown.

Last week, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said he’d love to have free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins as his teammate once again.

Hopkins is reportedly set to visit with the Titans over the weekend. But does Watson have any inside information as to whether Cleveland is in the mix for Hopkins’ services?

“Really, I have no idea ,” Watson said in his Wednesday press conference, adding that’s a better question for G.M. Andrew Berry or head coach Kevin Stefanski. “[F]or me, I have no idea where that stands. But, like I said last week, of course we would love to have him. And we’ll see how things go.”

Watson didn’t reveal how well his recruitment pitch landed with Hopkins, though the quarterback mentioned he talked with Hopkins on Tuesday because it was the receiver’s birthday.

“But nothing about football,” Watson said, “just about life and how he could just enjoy his day and more blessings to him.”

We’ll see if Cleveland is a stop on Hopkins’ free agency tour.