Deshaun Watson out, P.J. Walker to start vs. 49ers

P.J. Walker, you’re up.

The Browns have ruled out quarterback Deshaun Watson for the Week 6 contest against the 49ers with his shoulder injury, the team announced on Friday.

Watson has not practiced since the team’s Week 3 victory over Tennessee. While the team initially indicated Watson would likely return after the club’s Week 5 bye, he’s not been able to get on the practice field.

Walker will get the start over rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who threw three interceptions in Cleveland’s Week 4 loss to Baltimore. Walker joined the Browns’ practice squad in late August after the Bears had released him.

Over the last three seasons, Walker started seven games for Carolina, compiling a 4-3 record. In 15 total appearances since 2020, he’s completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 1,461 yards with five touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Cleveland also likely won’t have guard Joel Bitonio, who was not on the practice field on Friday, according to multiple reporters.

The Browns’ full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.