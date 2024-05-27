 Skip navigation
Deshaun Watson sees Browns-Steelers as a top rivalry in sports

  
Published May 26, 2024 08:16 PM

The AFC North has multiple great rivalries. Every combination is frankly a must-see game, given the current quality of the teams.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson sees one rivalry in the division among the top rivalries in all of sports: Browns-Steelers.

“Cleveland-Pittsburgh, for sure,” Watson said on his podcast, via Troy Montgomery of SteelersDepot.com. “It’s even bigger than Cincinnati. It’s not Baltimore. Baltimore is up there, but it ain’t as real as Pittsburgh.”

The AFC North, previously the AFC Central, has always had strong rivalries. In the early ‘70s, Browns-Steelers stood out. By the end of the decade, the Steelers and Oilers met in consecutive AFC Championships.

The Browns and Steelers had a memorable Monday night game at the Field formerly known as Heinz early last season. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series, 81-63-1. This decade has been the closest of any in the history of the rivalry, at 5-4.

This year, they don’t meet until Week 12. They play again in Week 14.

Maybe they’ll also meet in the postseason, for the fourth time ever.