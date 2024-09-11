Deshaun Watson “strongly denies” accusations in latest lawsuit

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has offered his first response to the lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault that was filed in Houston earlier this week.

Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin released a statement denying the accusations.

“Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday,” the statement said. “We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated. We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don’t intend to conduct our defense in the media.We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course. In the meantime, Deshaun is going to focus his energy and concentration on football.”

The NFL said on Tuesday that they are reviewing the case against Watson for Personal Conduct Policy violations. Watson was suspended for 11 games in 2022 after facing more than 20 lawsuits from women making similar allegations. Hardin represented Watson in those cases as well.