NFL reviewing Deshaun Watson complaint, no plan to put him on Exempt list

The NFL has made its first comment regarding the new lawsuit filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson is being sued for sexual assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress in Houston for an alleged incident with a woman in 2020. The NFL previously declned to comment about whether Watson, who was suspended 11 games last season after facing similar allegations in more than 20 lawsuits, could be subject to new discipline Personal Conduct Policy.

On Tuesday, the league said it is looking into the latest Watson case.

“We are reviewing the complaint and we will look into the matter under the Personal Conduct Policy,” NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

McCarthy added that there is no plan to put Watson on the Commissioner’s Exempt list as the review is just getting underway and Watson does not face criminal charges related to the allegation.