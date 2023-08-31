Deshaun Watson voted a Browns captain for 2023

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced his team’s captains on Thursday and quarterback Deshaun Watson is among the group.

Watson is one of five captains who was voted on by his teammates.

“These players voted for those guys and Deshaun in particular, but Deshaun, that’s very, very natural for him to lead,” Stefanski said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “And I think he’s comfortable leading from out in front. I think he’s comfortable from leading and letting his teammates get credit and that’s just something that he’s always done his whole life. And just the way he’s integrated himself into this football team is impressive to watch.

“From the course of the moment he got here till now, just seeing how he’s gotten to know everybody on his team, how he pushes them, how he motivates them. I think you’re seeing a lot of examples of high-quality leadership from Deshaun in particular.”

Watson is set to start his first season-opener since 2020 when he was still with the Texans. Last year, Watson served an 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson also settled nearly two dozen civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

In six games last season, Watson completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He appeared in two preseason games in August and was 8-of-13 for 104 yards with a touchdown. He also rushed for 21 yards.

Cleveland’s remaining four captains are defensive end Myles Garrett, guard Joel Bitonio, linebacker Anthony Walker, and long snapper Charley Hughlett.