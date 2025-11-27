Desmond Ridder joins Vikings’ practice squad

The Vikings signed quarterback Desmond Ridder to their practice squad on Thursday, the team announced.

Ridder was with the team early in the season when J.J. McCarthy was sidelined with an ankle injury. The Vikings waived him in early October.

McCarthy now is working his way through concussion protocol, and Carson Wentz is out for the year with a shoulder injury. Max Brosmer will start if McCarthy isn’t cleared.

McCarthy was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

The Falcons selected Ridder in the third round of the 2022 draft. He has started 18 of 25 games played, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 4,002 yards with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Ridder has also spent time with the Cardinals (2024), Raiders (2024) and Bengals (2025) before joining Minnesota.