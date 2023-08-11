Desmond Ridder not expected to play Friday night

Desmond Ridder would seem to need all the preseason reps he can get before opening as the Falcons’ full-time starter for the first time. But the Falcons are not playing Ridder in tonight’s preseason opener against the Dolphins, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports.

Ridder played 43, 26 and 53 offensive snaps in the team’s three preseason games last season when he was a rookie.

He then saw action on 271 snaps in four regular-season games after replacing Marcus Mariota.

Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside are behind Ridder, so Woodside likely sees most of the reps against the Dolphins.

Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa also will not play tonight.

