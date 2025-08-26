 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Desmond Watson’s agent say he’s “still working”

  
Published August 25, 2025 09:38 PM

The Buccaneers have moved on from defensive tackle Desmond Watson. Watson has not moved on from football.

He’s still working,” Watson’s agent, EJ Gonzalez, told Rod Maaddi of the Associated Press. “Job’s not finished.”

The job to lose weight and get in proper condition is finished, as far as the Bucs are concerned. They decided not to wait any longer to get to where he needed to be.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers have no plans to re-sign Watson to the practice squad, if (as assumed) he clears waivers.

At some point, the team has to go forward. A player’s failure to get himself into proper condition is no different than not being fast enough, large enough, or strong enough. They are objective, undeniable qualities that directly impact playing ability.

Watson wasn’t able to lose the weight. He wasn’t able to get himself in shape. The Buccaneers will move forward with players for whom that’s not an issue.