Desmond Watson’s agent say he’s “still working”

The Buccaneers have moved on from defensive tackle Desmond Watson. Watson has not moved on from football.

“He’s still working,” Watson’s agent, EJ Gonzalez, told Rod Maaddi of the Associated Press. “Job’s not finished.”

The job to lose weight and get in proper condition is finished, as far as the Bucs are concerned. They decided not to wait any longer to get to where he needed to be.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers have no plans to re-sign Watson to the practice squad, if (as assumed) he clears waivers.

At some point, the team has to go forward. A player’s failure to get himself into proper condition is no different than not being fast enough, large enough, or strong enough. They are objective, undeniable qualities that directly impact playing ability.

Watson wasn’t able to lose the weight. He wasn’t able to get himself in shape. The Buccaneers will move forward with players for whom that’s not an issue.